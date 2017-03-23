Two women charged in death of woman a...

Two women charged in death of woman at assisted living facility

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS TWP., Mich. - Two women have been charged with felonies after an 85-year-old woman died after leaving an assisted living facility in October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Thu Eyewatch 17 2,857
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 21 Wyoming Bob 1,165
Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12) Mar 21 Sam 46
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Mar 20 TheKaisho 263
are the protesters going to jump Mar 18 Oneal 66
News Immigrant families are starving themselves beca... Mar 17 Oneal 4
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,609 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC