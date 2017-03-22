Two employees charged in death of elderly woman who left assisted care facility
Two people have been charged with felonies after an 85-year-old woman died after leaving an assisted living facility in October. Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced the charges Wednesday against Yahira Zamora, 21, of Wyoming, and Denise Filcek, 45, of Wayland.
