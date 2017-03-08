Truancy pilot hopes to keep kids in school, out of court
The State of Michigan 17th Circuit Court launched the Kent County Truancy Court pilot program this school year to help reduce absenteeism in Kent County school districts. The pilot, which focuses initially on Wyoming and Godwin Heights school districts, has 20 attorneys working pro bono on behalf of students.
