Three Vehicle Crash Injures Two Jenis...

Three Vehicle Crash Injures Two Jenison Women Georgetown TWP, Mi...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: WHTC

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 20th Avenue and New Castle Drive at 9:09 p.m. after 35-year-old Lacy Smit failed to stop at the stop sign westbound on New Castle Drive. Smith then drove her her 2001 Dodge Caravan into the intersection where she struck the passenger side of 2000 Dodge Magnum driven by27-year-old Brittani Rosenow of Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb '17 Phartingly 35
car stolen please help! Oct '16 Taurussho 1
News Third-graders struggle with English proficiency... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ian es un pene 2
News Husband and wife in trouble after drug bust in ... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Mr Wiggley 2
DeVere Construction Superintendent/ Supervisor ... (Aug '15) Aug '15 GetYourMoneyBack 1
News Parent group, childcare center host diaper driv... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Ian 4
News Wyoming homeowners oppose plan for more rental ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 Chaquitta 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 280,031,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC