Three Vehicle Crash Injures Two Jenison Women Georgetown TWP, Mi...

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to 20th Avenue and New Castle Drive at 9:09 p.m. after 35-year-old Lacy Smit failed to stop at the stop sign westbound on New Castle Drive. Smith then drove her her 2001 Dodge Caravan into the intersection where she struck the passenger side of 2000 Dodge Magnum driven by27-year-old Brittani Rosenow of Wyoming.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.