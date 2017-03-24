Search underway for Wyoming man who m...

Search underway for Wyoming man who missed work

Friday Mar 24

Wyoming police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a missing man with dementia who didn't show up at work. Jose O. Sanchez, 75, was reported missing by relatives Friday.

