promo313039313
Some homeowners in West Michigan have been blindsided by construction liens because of a local contractor's alleged debt. A contractor profiled by the FOX 17 Problem Solvers is now accused of failing to pay suppliers and ultimately putting paying property owners in a bind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Edie
|2,850
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mon
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Sat
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duder
|1,163
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC