More charges in case where officer was impaled by booby trap
Criminal charges have been filed against the operator of a marijuana grow facility where a Wyoming officer was severely injured by a homemade booby trap. Officer Dustin Cook remains off the job after his feet were impaled by screws, but the recent charges have nothing to do with his injury.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|Edie
|2,850
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mon
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Sat
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duder
|1,163
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC