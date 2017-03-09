More charges in case where officer wa...

More charges in case where officer was impaled by booby trap

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: WOODTV.com

Criminal charges have been filed against the operator of a marijuana grow facility where a Wyoming officer was severely injured by a homemade booby trap. Officer Dustin Cook remains off the job after his feet were impaled by screws, but the recent charges have nothing to do with his injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 20 hr Edie 2,850
are the protesters going to jump Mon Oneal 65
Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11) Sat Oneal 176
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Mar 10 Resolute-loses-bid 20
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Mar 7 Duder 1,163
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,543,622

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC