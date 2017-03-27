Missing Wyoming man spotted in Kalama...

Missing Wyoming man spotted in Kalamazoo area

Friday Mar 24

Police are seeking help find a missing 75-year-old man who was spotted early Friday, March 24, in Portage. Jose O. Sanchez, who is in the early stages of dementia, left his Wyoming home around 9 a.m. Thursday for work but did not show up.

