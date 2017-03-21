Mark-Maker Company upgrades to Thermo...

Mark-Maker Company upgrades to ThermoFlexX 80 S Imager

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Label & Narrow Web

When Mark-Maker Company of Wyoming, MI, USA decided it was time to further enhance its imaging capabilities to serve the high standards of its flexo printing customers, the company researched the market over for the optimum solution. The Xeikon ThermoFlexX 80 S imager was a front runner, and after hearing about the Flint Group /Xeikon acquisition, Mark-Maker's decision was further reinforced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Label & Narrow Web.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 18 hr Wyoming Bob 1,165
Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12) Tue Sam 46
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Mon TheKaisho 263
Local News Women (Apr '09) Mon NewsFan13 2,856
are the protesters going to jump Mar 18 Oneal 66
News Immigrant families are starving themselves beca... Mar 17 Oneal 4
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,737,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC