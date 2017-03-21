Mark-Maker Company upgrades to ThermoFlexX 80 S Imager
When Mark-Maker Company of Wyoming, MI, USA decided it was time to further enhance its imaging capabilities to serve the high standards of its flexo printing customers, the company researched the market over for the optimum solution. The Xeikon ThermoFlexX 80 S imager was a front runner, and after hearing about the Flint Group /Xeikon acquisition, Mark-Maker's decision was further reinforced.
