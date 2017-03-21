Klingman's Furniture expands into Holland after merger
For the first time in its 121-year-old history, Grand Rapids-based Klingman's Furniture & Design has expanded west into the Holland market. "The concept I have instead of having aircraft carrier-sized building filled with furniture is trying to have good size operations in more than one marketplace," said Jason Israels, president of the Klingman's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|3 hr
|Wyoming Bob
|1,165
|Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12)
|9 hr
|Sam
|46
|Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11)
|Mon
|TheKaisho
|263
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|NewsFan13
|2,856
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mar 18
|Oneal
|66
|Immigrant families are starving themselves beca...
|Mar 17
|Oneal
|4
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Mar 16
|dick
|29
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC