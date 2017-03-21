Klingman's Furniture expands into Hol...

Klingman's Furniture expands into Holland after merger

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: MLive.com

For the first time in its 121-year-old history, Grand Rapids-based Klingman's Furniture & Design has expanded west into the Holland market. "The concept I have instead of having aircraft carrier-sized building filled with furniture is trying to have good size operations in more than one marketplace," said Jason Israels, president of the Klingman's.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 3 hr Wyoming Bob 1,165
Why do people act ghetto? I am talking about al... (Dec '12) 9 hr Sam 46
Poll Betty Ford has died. Do you care? (Jul '11) Mon TheKaisho 263
Local News Women (Apr '09) Mon NewsFan13 2,856
are the protesters going to jump Mar 18 Oneal 66
News Immigrant families are starving themselves beca... Mar 17 Oneal 4
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Mar 16 dick 29
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,364 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,430

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC