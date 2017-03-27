Kentwood teachers connect with culturally diverse students
Bowen Elementary teacher Katie Lett artfully weaved a middle school field trip into a lesson on citing sources for her fifth grade English language learners to ensure optimal engagement. Gathered around the table for the small-group intervention were students eager to learn from several countries, including Bosnia, Tanzania and Myanmar.
