Kentwood man arrested for 2nd time in...

Kentwood man arrested for 2nd time in a month in Wyoming

Wednesday Mar 15

Police say they were called to 28th Street and Taft Avenue on March 12 on reports of suspected drug activity. There, they found 19-year-old Tyquan Karim Hassel.

