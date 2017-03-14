Grocery cart thief: Police release photos of Kent County retail fraud suspect
Police have released surveillance photos of the person they believe is responsible for stealing carts full of groceries from stores in Grand Rapids and Wyoming. According to the Kent County Sheriff's Department Facebook page , the female suspect's sweatshirt has an outline of a deer with antlers which is reportedly pink in color .
