Gordmans department stores file for bankruptcy, plan liquidation

Tuesday Mar 14

Gordmans added itself to the growing list of retailers closing up shop this week when the Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. "It's business as usual in our stores and Gordmans.com!" the home page of the website says.

