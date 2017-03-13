Gordmans department stores file for bankruptcy, plan liquidation
Gordmans added itself to the growing list of retailers closing up shop this week when the Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. "It's business as usual in our stores and Gordmans.com!" the home page of the website says.
