Fired firefighter drops lawsuit against Wyoming

A fired firefighter who says he angered bosses by pushing a "two-hatter" law - which allows firefighters to work part-time at other departments - dropped his lawsuit against city officials. Thomas Saladino filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Wyoming, Department of Public Safety Director James Carmody, City Manager Curtis Holt and other public-safety officials.

