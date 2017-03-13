Fired firefighter drops lawsuit against Wyoming
A fired firefighter who says he angered bosses by pushing a "two-hatter" law - which allows firefighters to work part-time at other departments - dropped his lawsuit against city officials. Thomas Saladino filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Wyoming, Department of Public Safety Director James Carmody, City Manager Curtis Holt and other public-safety officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Grand Rapids murderer appeals conviction on cla... (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|dol
|4
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Edie
|2,850
|are the protesters going to jump
|Mon
|Oneal
|65
|Why are Christian Reformed people idiots? (May '11)
|Mar 11
|Oneal
|176
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|Mar 10
|Resolute-loses-bid
|20
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Mar 7
|Duder
|1,163
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|Mar 2
|sharon gutierrez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC