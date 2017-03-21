Crowns of Courage bringing hope to cancer patients through henna art
WYOMING, Mich.- Some West Michigan artists are using their love of henna to turn something normally tragic into something beautiful. The project is called Crowns of Courage, where women going through chemotherapy receive henna tattoo crowns and body art, but it doesn't stop there.
