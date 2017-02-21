Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash o...

Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on U.S. 131

Friday Feb 24 Read more: MLive.com

Two people were killed Thursday evening when a wrong-way driver caused a multi-car crash on NB U.S. 131 in Wyoming. Preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 when it struck another vehicle traveling northbound, according to police.

