Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash on U.S. 131
Two people were killed Thursday evening when a wrong-way driver caused a multi-car crash on NB U.S. 131 in Wyoming. Preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of U.S. 131 when it struck another vehicle traveling northbound, according to police.
