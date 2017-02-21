Video shows police officer, woman str...

Video shows police officer, woman struck by car on U.S. 131

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Police released dash-cam video on Thursday, Feb. 23, showing a Wyoming police officer and a stranded motorist getting hit by a car on U.S. 131. The driver of the car that hit the two, Jeffrey Lee Huizinga, 26, was arraigned earlier Thursday on felony and misdemeanor charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 3 hr localnewsfan 2,840
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 7 hr Dena 1,161
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) 15 hr Go Blue Forever 156
are the protesters going to jump 16 hr RushFan666 51
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,015 • Total comments across all topics: 279,123,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC