Truancy Courts Being Tried In Two West Michigan Communities
From the Associated Press - A pilot project has been started to reduce student absenteeism in two western Michigan school districts. Kent County's 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids says Thursday that its Truancy Court will provide up to 20 lawyers to work with students in Wyoming and Godwin Heights schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|6 hr
|NewsFan13
|2,835
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|20 hr
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Wed
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Feb 14
|Oneal
|37
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
|Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartagnon
|5,435
|Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09)
|Feb 14
|Greasy Burger Phart
|54
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC