Truancy Courts Being Tried In Two Wes...

Truancy Courts Being Tried In Two West Michigan Communities

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

From the Associated Press - A pilot project has been started to reduce student absenteeism in two western Michigan school districts. Kent County's 17th Circuit Court in Grand Rapids says Thursday that its Truancy Court will provide up to 20 lawyers to work with students in Wyoming and Godwin Heights schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) 6 hr NewsFan13 2,835
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) 20 hr Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Wed Like to know 28
are the protesters going to jump Feb 14 Oneal 37
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
News Walmart fires Michigan man for using medical ma... (Mar '10) Feb 14 Phartagnon 5,435
News Warning sought for big burger (Apr '09) Feb 14 Greasy Burger Phart 54
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,349

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC