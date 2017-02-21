Three from Holland Arrested After Police ChaseWYOMING, MI...

Three yet-to-be named persons from the Holland area are behind bars after a Thursday morning police chase that began at a Borculo residence ended with a crash in front of an apartment complex in Wyoming. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Detective Captain Mark Bennett, an unnamed homeowner called Central Dispatch around 9:15 AM when the alarm at his Longwood Drive dwelling was triggered by the trio of burglars.

