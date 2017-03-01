Three arraigned after home invasion, police chase ending in crash
Three people have been charged after police say they broke into an Olive Township home, led police on a lengthy chase and ultimately crashed in Wyoming. Ottawa County sheriff's deputies say they were involved in a home invasion at a residence in Olive Township about 9:15 a.m. Thursday.
