SOS Johnson takes action against illegal Wyoming auto repair shop
Secretary of State Ruth Johnson today announced that her office has issued a cease and desist order against Blackwood Auto Repair in Wyoming because it was illegally operating without certified mechanics and committing other violations. During a general compliance inspection, Secretary of State investigators discovered that Blackwood Auto Repair, 1523 Godfrey Ave., Suite B, had performed auto body repair work for customers without employing any certified mechanics.
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|19 hr
|Proof
|2,830
|5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos
|21 hr
|MichaelN
|2
|are the protesters going to jump
|Tue
|Gville Jim
|31
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|bobaloo
|10
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
