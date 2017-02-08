SOS Johnson takes action against illegal Wyoming auto repair shop

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson today announced that her office has issued a cease and desist order against Blackwood Auto Repair in Wyoming because it was illegally operating without certified mechanics and committing other violations. During a general compliance inspection, Secretary of State investigators discovered that Blackwood Auto Repair, 1523 Godfrey Ave., Suite B, had performed auto body repair work for customers without employing any certified mechanics.

