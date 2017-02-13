Police: Wyoming officer impales feet ...

Police: Wyoming officer impales feet on screws during break-in investigation

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Wyoming Police say an officer was seriously injured Sunday when his feet were impaled on screws while investigating a break-in at a medical marijuana production facility. Police were called to the business in the 5300 block of Clay Avenue at about 1:30 a.m. after an alarm went off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
are the protesters going to jump 3 hr RushFan666 41
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Mon Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 17 Anonymous 2,838
Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12) Feb 15 Gaxtell 74
News GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08) Feb 15 Like to know 28
News OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10) Feb 14 Phartingly 35
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. NASA
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Death Penalty
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,064,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC