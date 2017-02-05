Police: Suspect arrested following ga...

Police: Suspect arrested following gas station robbery in Wyoming

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

It happened at the Marathon Gas Station located in the 200 block of 28th Street SW. The clerk reported the male suspected assaulted her and demanded money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos 1 hr phil 1
are the protesters going to jump 17 hr Gville Jim 31
Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14) Feb 5 bobaloo 10
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Feb 1 MrsMrs90 1,154
Local News Women (Apr '09) Feb 1 T-Man 2,829
Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08) Jan 28 Lesbian Daddy 90
News WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07) Jan 28 Frank 11
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,572 • Total comments across all topics: 278,672,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC