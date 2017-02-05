Police: Suspect arrested following gas station robbery in Wyoming
It happened at the Marathon Gas Station located in the 200 block of 28th Street SW. The clerk reported the male suspected assaulted her and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 faith facts about Betsy DeVos
|1 hr
|phil
|1
|are the protesters going to jump
|17 hr
|Gville Jim
|31
|Does anyone know why the Chez Ami Bowling alley... (Sep '14)
|Feb 5
|bobaloo
|10
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 1
|MrsMrs90
|1,154
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|T-Man
|2,829
|Why Do Men and Women Like To Be Called Mommy or... (Nov '08)
|Jan 28
|Lesbian Daddy
|90
|WZZM13 - Fred Trost, popular host of Michigan o... (Jul '07)
|Jan 28
|Frank
|11
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC