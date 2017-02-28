Police look for suspect who stole car...

Police look for suspect who stole car from GRCC lot

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Police at Grand Rapids Community College are asking for help in finding a suspect who allegedly stole a car from one of their parking ramps. The theft happened Monday night, according to investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local News Women (Apr '09) Sat T-Man 2,846
are the protesters going to jump Fri Oneal 60
News Religion News: National Christian book store ch... Mar 2 sharon gutierrez 1
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Feb 27 Schilder211 1,162
News Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08) Feb 27 Charley Horse 157
Poll Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09) Feb 20 Carter 58
Art Van Scam (Oct '08) Feb 18 MUman 50
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,923 • Total comments across all topics: 279,340,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC