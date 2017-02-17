Police identify woman killed in weekend rollover crash
The Ionia County Sheriff's Office have identified the woman who passed away in a rollover crash in Ionia County this weekend. Leslie Mariel Pablo-Matias, 20, of Wyoming, was involved in a one-car rollover accident on westbound I-96 near Jordan Lake Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|14 hr
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Sat
|MUman
|50
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Feb 17
|Anonymous
|2,838
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
|are the protesters going to jump
|Feb 14
|Oneal
|37
|OMG, g/f text gets teen driver ticket (Jul '10)
|Feb 14
|Phartingly
|35
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC