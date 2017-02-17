Police identify woman killed in weeke...

Police identify woman killed in weekend rollover crash

Read more: MLive.com

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office have identified the woman who passed away in a rollover crash in Ionia County this weekend. Leslie Mariel Pablo-Matias, 20, of Wyoming, was involved in a one-car rollover accident on westbound I-96 near Jordan Lake Road.

