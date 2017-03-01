Home repair help for low-income resid...

Home repair help for low-income residents offered in Kent County

Monday Feb 27

Nearly twice as much funding is now available for Kent County low- and moderate-income residents eligible for a program that helps them pay for some home repairs. The Kent County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 23 approved a request for an additional $181,689 for the program.

