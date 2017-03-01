Home repair help for low-income residents offered in Kent County
Nearly twice as much funding is now available for Kent County low- and moderate-income residents eligible for a program that helps them pay for some home repairs. The Kent County Board of Commissioners on Feb. 23 approved a request for an additional $181,689 for the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|17 hr
|Morningwood
|2,845
|are the protesters going to jump
|18 hr
|Gville Jim
|59
|Religion News: National Christian book store ch...
|19 hr
|sharon gutierrez
|1
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Feb 27
|Schilder211
|1,162
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|Feb 27
|Charley Horse
|157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC