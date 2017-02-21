High-speed, cross-county car chase ends with three arrests
Officers were led on a 15-minute high-speed car chase Thursday morning, beginning in Ottawa County before ending in a one-vehicle crash in Kent County. Three suspects were arrested after fleeing in a white Honda SUV, which rolled over and crashed into a Ramblewood Apartments sign near the intersection of Byron Center Ave. and Fox Run Road in Wyoming.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|1 hr
|T-Man
|2,839
|are the protesters going to jump
|1 hr
|Miss Fit
|50
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Wed
|Jimbo
|1,157
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
|GR man charged in 2002 Kalamazoo murder (Aug '08)
|Feb 15
|Like to know
|28
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC