High-speed, cross-county car chase ends with three arrests

19 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Officers were led on a 15-minute high-speed car chase Thursday morning, beginning in Ottawa County before ending in a one-vehicle crash in Kent County. Three suspects were arrested after fleeing in a white Honda SUV, which rolled over and crashed into a Ramblewood Apartments sign near the intersection of Byron Center Ave. and Fox Run Road in Wyoming.

