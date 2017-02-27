GRCC offers class to help increased demand for Certified Nursing Assistants
Grand Rapids Community College is launching its first training program from a $6 million federal grant to ensure the healthcare industry has access to a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the region's demand. In April, the college will offer a 120-hour, Certified Nursing Assistant program to meet the big demand in West Michigan, according to Julie Parks, executive director of GRCC's Workforce Training & Leslie Tassell M-TEC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|15 hr
|Schilder211
|1,162
|are the protesters going to jump
|18 hr
|Gville Jim
|54
|Caught on tape: man beats dogs (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|Charley Horse
|157
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|20 hr
|HudsonvilleFriend
|2,842
|Any parents of children in jail forum (Jul '09)
|Feb 20
|Carter
|58
|Art Van Scam (Oct '08)
|Feb 18
|MUman
|50
|Texas Girl With a Great Plan (Sep '12)
|Feb 15
|Gaxtell
|74
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC