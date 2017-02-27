GRCC offers class to help increased d...

GRCC offers class to help increased demand for Certified Nursing Assistants

Friday Feb 24 Read more: MLive.com

Grand Rapids Community College is launching its first training program from a $6 million federal grant to ensure the healthcare industry has access to a pipeline of skilled workers to meet the region's demand. In April, the college will offer a 120-hour, Certified Nursing Assistant program to meet the big demand in West Michigan, according to Julie Parks, executive director of GRCC's Workforce Training & Leslie Tassell M-TEC.

