Grand Rapids film production company purchases studio

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: MLive.com

Lowing Light and Grip announced Tuesday, Feb. 7 it has purchased Deano's Studios, located at 2450 Airway Street in Grand Rapids. Terms of the acquisition were not released.

