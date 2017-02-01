Family Matters: A Playwright Festival...

Family Matters: A Playwright Festival Featuring 10-Minute Plays Presented by the LowellArts Players

The LowellArts Players presents a production of eight 10-minute plays written by playwrights with the theme "Family Matters." Two competing playwrights will be awarded a cash prize by a panel of judges, and the audience votes for their favorite play.

