Boy, 13, dies after being shot while hunting in Michigan
Authorities say a 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head while hunting small game in western Michigan. Michigan State Police responded Saturday to a report of a hunting accident in Oceana County's Greenwood Township and found the boy from the Grand Rapids-area community of Wyoming had been shot.
