Wyoming woman killed in hit-and-run by truck with snowplow
The woman, who has not been identified by police, was walking along the roadway on 52nd Street SW just east of Byron Center Avenue when she was hit shortly before 9 a.m. by a westbound truck. Wyoming police described the truck as a red full-size Dodge Ram pickup with a "V" plow on the front and a scraper plow on the back.
