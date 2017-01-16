Wyoming students among locals going t...

Wyoming students among locals going to D.C. for inauguration

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 16 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Whether in protest or support, local students, teachers, activists and advocates will be among the hundreds of thousands of people who are expected to be in Washington D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump. "It's an opportunity of a lifetime," said Laura Alexandria, who is making the trip with a friend to watch the candidate she supported become president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 1 hr Oneal 41
weed molly Addyis xannies bars, Morphis, Dil... 16 hr Oneal 1
Local News Women (Apr '09) Sat RAMS03 2,825
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... Jan 20 CZars_R_US 359
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jan 20 a commenter 1,147
News GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08) Jan 19 Great full GE Pro... 58
car stolen please help! Oct '16 Taurussho 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,175,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC