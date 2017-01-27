Wyoming man to be charged with taking photo of unclothed person
The Kent County Prosecutor tells FOX 17 that Ben Crawford is expected to be formally charged Monday with one count of capturing an image of an unclothed person and one count of using a computer to commit a crime. Crawford was the husband of a woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck with a snowplow on January 10th on 52nd Street near Byron Center Avenue.
Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.
