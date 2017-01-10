Woman killed when hit by vehicle in W...

Woman killed when hit by vehicle in Wyoming; driver flees

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

The incident happened about 8:45am on 52nd Street, just east of Byron Center Avenue. Police say a pickup truck with a snow plow was heading west on 52nd when it struck a woman walking along the roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) 3 hr neuer treason 18
Is Obama a hypocrite? 4 hr RushFan666 41
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 22 hr George 1,140
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Tue WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Local News Women (Apr '09) Tue Trace 2,821
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Mon Gville Jim 5
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Kent County was issued at January 11 at 12:05PM EST

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,836

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC