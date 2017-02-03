Trump's immigration ban prompts West ...

Trump's immigration ban prompts West Michigan law firm to offer free help

Monday Jan 30

It was a busy weekend for immigration attorneys, many of whom fanned out to airports across the country to help the first wave of travelers caught up in President Trump's executive order banning incoming citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations. West Michigan firm Avanti Law Group is stepping up to offer free legal advice to those who fear they might be targeted under the new rules.

Wyoming, MI

