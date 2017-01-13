The Thinking Behind NPR's Reporting On The Trump Dossier

Once again, NPR finds itself in the uncomfortable position of reporting on unverified information, just as it did last year when WikiLeaks dumped troves of what it said were hacked emails taken from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and from top officials of the Democratic National Committee. In this case, the unsubstantiated information is contained in a 35-page dossier about President-elect Donald Trump, compiled last year at the behest of Trump foes-first anti-Trump Republicans, and then the Democrats.

