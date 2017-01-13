The Thinking Behind NPR's Reporting O...

The Thinking Behind NPR's Reporting On The Trump Dossier

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: National Public Radio

Once again, NPR finds itself in the uncomfortable position of reporting on unverified information, just as it did last year when WikiLeaks dumped troves of what it said were hacked emails taken from Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman, John Podesta, and from top officials of the Democratic National Committee. In this case, the unsubstantiated information is contained in a 35-page dossier about President-elect Donald Trump, compiled last year at the behest of Trump foes-first anti-Trump Republicans, and then the Democrats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump calls Election Day 'our Indep... 2 hr CZars_R_US 359
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) 2 hr a commenter 1,147
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... 3 hr Oneal 28
News GE Aviation lops off 95 Grand Rapids jobs (Jun '08) 16 hr Great full GE Pro... 58
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Wed Madoff zionism 19
Local News Women (Apr '09) Jan 15 T-Man 2,823
car stolen please help! Oct '16 Taurussho 1
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,310 • Total comments across all topics: 278,083,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC