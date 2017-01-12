Suspect in fatal hit and run had prior drug convictions, license suspensions
A 21-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a woman with a plow truck in Wyoming early Tuesday remains behind bars in Kent County awaiting formal charges. Online county and state records identify the suspect as Austin Joseph Hill.
