Suspect in fatal hit and run had prior drug convictions, license suspensions

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A 21-year-old man accused of hitting and killing a woman with a plow truck in Wyoming early Tuesday remains behind bars in Kent County awaiting formal charges. Online county and state records identify the suspect as Austin Joseph Hill.

