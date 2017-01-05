promo307941678
Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley made a stop in West Michigan Thursday, joining several community leaders at Metro Health in Wyoming to discuss their new affiliation with the University of Michigan Healthcare System. "When it comes to healthcare and the type of healthcare that our people can get, this is an important part of the infrastructure in our state, and an important part of the quality of life in our state," Calley said.
