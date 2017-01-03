Power Outage a Factor in Jenison Injury Crash
A power outage plunged much of Jenison into the dark for about an hour last night, and while it was an inconvenience for most, it led to an evening on a hospital bed for a 17-year-old Wyoming man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Eric Westveer, the traffic signals over the intersection of Baldwin Street at 20th Avenue were out just before 8 PM when Michael Van Vels stopped his southbound vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|41 min
|RushFan666
|39
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|George
|1,140
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|23 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Trace
|2,821
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Mon
|Gville Jim
|5
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
|Donald Trump has no chance (Jun '16)
|Dec 30
|RushFan666
|110
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC