Power Outage a Factor in Jenison Injury Crash

Friday Jan 6

A power outage plunged much of Jenison into the dark for about an hour last night, and while it was an inconvenience for most, it led to an evening on a hospital bed for a 17-year-old Wyoming man. According to Ottawa County Sheriff's Sergeant Eric Westveer, the traffic signals over the intersection of Baldwin Street at 20th Avenue were out just before 8 PM when Michael Van Vels stopped his southbound vehicle.

