Police Looking For Plow Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run
Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver of a red pickup with a plow on the front that hit and killed a woman. On Tuesday, January 11, 26-year old Chelsea Crawford was walking along 52nd Street in Wyoming when she was stuck.
