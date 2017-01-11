Police Looking For Plow Driver In Dea...

Police Looking For Plow Driver In Deadly Hit-And-Run

Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver of a red pickup with a plow on the front that hit and killed a woman. On Tuesday, January 11, 26-year old Chelsea Crawford was walking along 52nd Street in Wyoming when she was stuck.

