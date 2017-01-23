Pizza-loving Great Dane missing in Wy...

Pizza-loving Great Dane missing in Wyoming has died

Monday Jan 23

Posts in the Harper's Angels Facebook page say that Harper's remains were found over the weekend in a wooded area off of Nile Drive. Harper ran away from her family earlier in the fall and a search team last saw her roaming an undeveloped area of Wyoming near the M-6 highway, between Wilson Avenue and Ivanrest Avenue in late October.

