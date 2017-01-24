More than 50 companies to be at caree...

More than 50 companies to be at career expo planned for active military and veterans

A career expo is scheduled for Friday, January 27, for active members of the nation's military, veterans, and their spouses. More than 50 companies plan to be represented.

