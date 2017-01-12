Here's a sneak peek inside West Michigan's first Chick-fil-A

Located at 1545 Edgeknoll Drive SE off M-6 and west of Kalamazoo Avenue, the restaurant will open to the public at 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12. Thirty to 40 tents began to pop up on the property beginning at 6 a.m. this morning in preparation for the opening, but you don't have to wait to get a look at the 4,877-square-foot restaurant. Local franchise owner Brad Spurlin offered a sneak peek of the location to media, friends and local community leaders earlier today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.