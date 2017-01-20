Great Start Parent Coalition helps fa...

Great Start Parent Coalition helps families build up younger generation

Friday Jan 20 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Learning to parent during your child's first years can be a tough task for anyone, which is why experienced parents are pitching in to help new parents. The Great Start Parent Coalition is a group that aims to increase parents' skills, knowledge and participation.

