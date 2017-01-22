Grand Rapids man shot at least 3 time...

Grand Rapids man shot at least 3 times in Wyoming

Sunday Jan 22 Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

Police are asking for help identifying a shooting suspect after a man was shot at least three times Sunday morning. At 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of eight to 10 shots fired in the 3300 block of Roger B. Chaffee SE.

