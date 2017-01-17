DNR officer saves propane delivery driver overcome by carbon monoxide
A state Department of Natural Resources officer is being lauded for saving a propane delivery driver overcome by carbon monoxide in a Schoolcraft County garage. Mike Evink, originally from Wyoming, Michigan, helped save a 55-year-old propane delivery person for Suburban Propane on Wednesday, Jan. 11. DNR supervisors say Evink showed up in the nick of time after being dispatched to a house on Hutt Lake Drive about 3:45 p.m. The delivery driver had arrived at some point earlier and found the property owner, 59-year-old Ronald Haug, unresponsive on the garage floor.
