Betsy DeVos' support of urban school goes beyond writing checks
When you hear about a wealthy couple donating millions to schools, you might think of them cutting annual checks to fund tuition and scholarships. You might not think of them sitting down with students for weekly mentoring sessions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wyoming Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Obama a hypocrite?
|3 hr
|Oneal
|45
|Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08)
|22 hr
|neuer treason
|18
|Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09)
|Tue
|George
|1,140
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Tue
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Local News Women (Apr '09)
|Tue
|Trace
|2,821
|Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo...
|Mon
|Gville Jim
|5
|promo307163710
|Dec 30
|Oneal
|8
Find what you want!
Search Wyoming Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC