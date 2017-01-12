Austin Joseph Hill arrest

Austin Joseph Hill arrest

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WOODTV.com

The 21-year-old man who police say hit and killed a woman walking alongside the road in Wyoming has a criminal record involving drugs and driving despite a license suspension. Records confirm that Austin Joseph Hill was arrested at around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOODTV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wyoming Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is Obama a hypocrite? 17 hr Gville Jim 49
Local News Women (Apr '09) Thu T-Man 2,822
News Universal Forest Products closes five plants, p... (Jan '08) Jan 11 neuer treason 18
Old things and places we remember from the Gran... (Feb '09) Jan 10 George 1,140
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
Truly Disturbing Racism and The Silence That Fo... Jan 9 Gville Jim 5
News promo307163710 Dec 30 Oneal 8
See all Wyoming Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wyoming Forum Now

Wyoming Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wyoming Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Cuba
  5. Supreme Court
 

Wyoming, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,903,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC